Safe (SAFE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $143.75 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $6.90 or 0.00040018 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $143.75 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00110474 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00208153 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00061535 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000296 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.70657573 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.