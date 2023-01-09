Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Onex (TSE:ONEX) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$83.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$103.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ONEX. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Onex from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Onex from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Onex Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:ONEX opened at C$64.58 on Thursday. Onex has a 12 month low of C$61.33 and a 12 month high of C$98.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of C$5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 293.55.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

