Rocket Pool Trading Up 20.4% This Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for approximately $24.72 or 0.00144039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $470.67 million and $4.31 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00436530 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.69 or 0.01458333 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,257.24 or 0.30829376 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 18,970,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,042,008 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.