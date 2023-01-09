Rocket Pool Trading Up 20.4% This Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for approximately $24.72 or 0.00144039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $470.67 million and $4.31 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003821 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00436530 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.69 or 0.01458333 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,257.24 or 0.30829376 BTC.
Rocket Pool Token Profile
Rocket Pool’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 18,970,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,042,008 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Rocket Pool
