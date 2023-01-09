Rocket Pool Trading Up 17.7% This Week (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $482.84 million and $7.46 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for approximately $25.36 or 0.00147518 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 18,970,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,042,008 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

