Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.0015 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $753,023.21 and approximately $19,875.37 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00012981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00036743 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00044024 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005640 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00019293 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00242753 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00150074 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $19,839.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

