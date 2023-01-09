Richard W. Baker Acquires 4,143 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Baker bought 4,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $142,933.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 632,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,833,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance
NASDAQ:GNTY traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.66. 3,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,362. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.42. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 30.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 293,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 120,149 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)
- Apexigen Stock Soars After Analyst Rating, Is It Time to Buy?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Gets Boost From Chips Act
- Block Stock is a Gem Hiding in Plain Sight
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Back on Board, Stock Surges
- Why Camping World Rose 9% in the First Week of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.