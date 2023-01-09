Richard W. Baker Acquires 4,143 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Baker bought 4,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $142,933.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 632,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,833,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:GNTY traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.66. 3,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,362. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.42. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 30.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 293,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 120,149 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.