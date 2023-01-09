Ren (REN) Achieves Market Cap of $67.93 Million

Ren (REN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Ren has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Ren token can now be bought for $0.0680 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a total market capitalization of $67.93 million and approximately $13.75 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ren Profile

Ren’s genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

