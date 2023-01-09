ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $7.34 million and $7,340.07 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.60 or 0.00474226 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00033600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020013 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000893 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00019164 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000294 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

