Raymond James Cuts Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $120.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.33.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $75.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 1.56. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $560.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.65 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,903.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 61.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 310.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 770.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

