Rally (RLY) Price Hits $0.0079 on Top Exchanges

Rally (RLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Rally token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Rally has a total market cap of $28.92 million and $309,347.50 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Rally
Rally was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,663,916,704 tokens. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rally is rly.network.
Buying and Selling Rally
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
