QuarkChain Price Tops $0.0079 on Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a market cap of $42.10 million and $3.39 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

