Public Equities L.P. Invus Buys 48,774 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 48,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $455,061.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,029,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,240,980.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Public Equities L.P. Invus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 25th, Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 130,265 shares of Scholar Rock stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $1,047,330.60.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 411,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,819. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $490.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $22.92.

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. On average, research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 257.1% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 8,750,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,038,000 after buying an additional 6,300,034 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Scholar Rock by 47.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,442 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Scholar Rock by 38.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,314,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Scholar Rock by 48.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,058,000 after acquiring an additional 611,159 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Scholar Rock by 150.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 565,294 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

