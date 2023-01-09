Proton Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Proton has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $20.89 million and $1.54 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00436530 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.69 or 0.01458333 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,257.24 or 0.30829376 BTC.

About Proton

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,997,330,696 coins and its circulating supply is 13,934,244,716 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

