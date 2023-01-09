Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Position Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,060,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.14% of Prologis worth $107,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 135.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Trading Up 1.2 %

PLD stock traded up $1.40 on Monday, reaching $118.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,221. The firm has a market cap of $108.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

