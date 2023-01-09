Polygon Trading Up 11% Over Last 7 Days (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Polygon has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. Polygon has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion and approximately $475.93 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polygon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00004995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003740 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.37 or 0.00445071 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.24 or 0.01427947 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,465.00 or 0.31436226 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
