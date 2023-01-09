Piper Sandler Trims Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Target Price to $115.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $138.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.08.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $102.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.39 and its 200 day moving average is $131.91. Qualys has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Qualys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $125.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.12 million. On average, analysts expect that Qualys will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $713,616.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,384 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,184.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $713,616.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,384 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,184.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,281 shares of company stock worth $2,143,775 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 778.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Further Reading

