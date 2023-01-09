Piper Sandler Trims Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Target Price to $115.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYSGet Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $138.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.08.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $102.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.39 and its 200 day moving average is $131.91. Qualys has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Qualys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $125.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.12 million. On average, analysts expect that Qualys will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $713,616.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,384 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,184.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $713,616.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,384 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,184.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,281 shares of company stock worth $2,143,775 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 778.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

