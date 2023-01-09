Piper Sandler Trims Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) Target Price to GBX 385

Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from GBX 450 ($5.42) to GBX 385 ($4.64) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Darktrace in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Darktrace in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Darktrace in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darktrace has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $435.00.

Darktrace Stock Up 1.3 %

OTC:DRKTF opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Darktrace has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23.

About Darktrace

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

