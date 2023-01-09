Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Raised to $123.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $107.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of PDD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.18. 281,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,757,101. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $119.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $98.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.1% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 1.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 14.8% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 196.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

