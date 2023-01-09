Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $356,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after acquiring an additional 813,348 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,732,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,228,000 after acquiring an additional 351,879 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,368. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $249.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.69 and a 200-day moving average of $206.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

