Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Buys New Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.88.

NYSE:ROK traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $271.54. 5,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,100. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $339.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 59.22%.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,815.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

