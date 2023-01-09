Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Receives $1,714.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,714.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSMMY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,530 ($30.48) to GBX 2,150 ($25.90) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 1,360 ($16.39) price target on the stock. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $77.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.92.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.