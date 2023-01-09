Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded Peoples Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

PEBO stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $808.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $87.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.85 million. Research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $45,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 221,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 66,418 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $621,000. Institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

