Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

PEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $212.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $238.55.

PEN opened at $230.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.51 and a 200-day moving average of $177.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 5.23. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $114.86 and a 1-year high of $269.25.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. Equities analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $315,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,310 shares in the company, valued at $11,631,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214 shares in the company, valued at $47,858.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $315,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,631,139.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,124 shares of company stock worth $634,886. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 44.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 15.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 56.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

