Peninsula Wealth LLC Has $17.15 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 469,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,925 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

VWO stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.44. 541,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,542,229. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

