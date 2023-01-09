Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$52.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s previous close.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. CSFB cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.07.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock traded up C$0.41 on Monday, reaching C$46.32. The stock had a trading volume of 429,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,725. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$37.51 and a 12 month high of C$53.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$1.01. The business had revenue of C$2.78 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.8800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.33, for a total value of C$305,253.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$670,801.56. Over the last three months, insiders bought 266 shares of company stock worth $11,663.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

