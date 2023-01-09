Origin Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16.72 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Origin Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0997 or 0.00000579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $50.25 million and approximately $16.72 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 153.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00444138 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.57 or 0.01443170 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,403.19 or 0.31370307 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol launched on January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,794,605 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Origin Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web.Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries.Origin enables everyone to own a piece of the network. Fans and collectors can have a direct stake in the success of their favorite community with NFTs. Yield generated by OUSD is distributed fairly to all holders. Holders of Origin Tokens (OGN) can participate in governance to decide the future rules and direction of the network and also have a stake in the success of Origin’s products. When everyone owns a piece of the network, everyone is incentivized to help it grow and succeed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

