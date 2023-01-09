Orchid One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.18 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, Orchid has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $49.30 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0714 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

