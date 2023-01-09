ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OKE. Citigroup initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.43. 37,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,098. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.46. ONEOK has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank increased its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

