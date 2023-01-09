OMG Network (OMG) Price Up 10.1% Over Last Week

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $162.47 million and approximately $23.06 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00006685 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00072253 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00064988 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00024975 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000260 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000212 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

