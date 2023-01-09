Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 15.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $237.16 million and approximately $32.15 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0414 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04034187 USD and is up 8.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $30,526,759.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

