Oasis Network Price Up 16% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $229.51 million and approximately $27.77 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,293.79 or 0.07531681 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00033042 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00072152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00064504 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00024555 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000251 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.03718143 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $7,317,239.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.