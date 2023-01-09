NuCypher Trading 3% Higher This Week (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last week, NuCypher has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $61.68 million and $1.10 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0877 or 0.00000511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NuCypher

NuCypher launched on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

