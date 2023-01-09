NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Sells 2,800 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $203.91. 41,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,951. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.04 and a 200 day moving average of $196.57. The company has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $254.71.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.52.

About Lowe's Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

