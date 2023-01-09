NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Gouws Capital LLC

Gouws Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 5.0% of Gouws Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.64. The firm has a market cap of $168.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.