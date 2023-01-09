New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.75.

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $50.48 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.29.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $765.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 9.46%. Analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Jersey Resources

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,708.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 116.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

