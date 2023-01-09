Neutrino USD (USDN) Reaches Market Cap of $310.05 Million

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00002647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $310.05 million and approximately $445,126.41 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003756 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 154.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.29 or 0.00442563 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.48 or 0.01441428 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,388.59 or 0.31259118 BTC.
Neutrino USD Token Profile
Neutrino USD was first traded on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 680,266,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,266,294 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at.
Neutrino USD Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.
