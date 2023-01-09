Navcoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $784.37 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 43.4% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.50 million and $784.37 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00114001 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00205642 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00061508 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00040037 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000295 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,248,945 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

