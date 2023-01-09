National Bankshares Trims Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Target Price to C$17.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential downside of 13.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.20.

Shares of TSE ERO traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$20.24. 204,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$10.54 and a 1-year high of C$21.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 9.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.77.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$128.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

