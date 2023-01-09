National Bank Financial Raises Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target to C$35.00

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FLMMF. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Filo Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$25.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Filo Mining Stock Performance

FLMMF stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.70. 241,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,925. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.

