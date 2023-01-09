Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.54

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.54 and last traded at $38.17, with a volume of 106351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.
Naspers Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40.
Naspers Company Profile
Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms; and offers eMAG platform for online food and grocery delivery network.
