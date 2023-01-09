My DeFi Pet Market Cap Reaches $879,915.67 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $879,915.67 and approximately $784,908.10 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for $0.0544 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.84 or 0.01617581 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00008317 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00018283 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00033252 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000457 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.60 or 0.01797963 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

