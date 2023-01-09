Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Lowered to $84.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.64.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.9 %

MS opened at $87.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.76 and its 200 day moving average is $84.47. The stock has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 18,150,967 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after buying an additional 13,367,310 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,083,000 after buying an additional 7,514,505 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,711,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,183,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,546,000 after buying an additional 1,757,682 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

