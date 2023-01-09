Morgan Stanley Lowers Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enel from €7.30 ($7.77) to €7.60 ($8.09) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enel from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enel from €9.75 ($10.37) to €8.50 ($9.04) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.77.

Get Enel alerts:

Enel Stock Performance

Shares of ENLAY opened at $5.89 on Friday. Enel has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $7.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.