Morgan Stanley Boosts McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $420.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $403.00 to $420.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MCK. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $410.70.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock opened at $386.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.11. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $237.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $4,310,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 3.9% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

