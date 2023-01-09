Morgan Stanley Boosts Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $209.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group downgraded Honeywell International from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $218.50.

Honeywell International Stock Up 2.8 %

HON stock opened at $210.27 on Friday. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $221.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $141.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.92 and a 200 day moving average of $194.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 25,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 406.4% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 7,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

