Mondelez International (MDLZ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/6/2023 – Mondelez International had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2023 – Mondelez International was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2023 – Mondelez International is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2022 – Mondelez International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2022 – Mondelez International had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2022 – Mondelez International was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating.

12/8/2022 – Mondelez International was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

12/6/2022 – Mondelez International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – Mondelez International is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2022 – Mondelez International is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,132,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,754. The company has a market cap of $91.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Get Mondelez International Inc alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 205,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $2,435,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.