Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of MBRX stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.95. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
