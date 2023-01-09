Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.95. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Moleculin Biotech news, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 85,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $82,656.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,118.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,890 shares in the company, valued at $524,659.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 85,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $82,656.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,118.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 152,713 shares of company stock worth $166,132. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.