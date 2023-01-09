Mina Price Up 9.6% This Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $383.05 million and $17.59 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 800,786,952 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 800,187,753.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.47334043 USD and is up 5.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $10,859,323.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

