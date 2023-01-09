Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Merus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $15.53 on Thursday. Merus has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $719.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.07. Merus had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 139.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Merus will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merus news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg bought 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $211,472.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Merus by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the first quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 330.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 278.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 37.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

(Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.