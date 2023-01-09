Mechanics Financial Corp Sells 736 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mechanics Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.6% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.46. The stock had a trading volume of 535,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,542,229. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.52.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

